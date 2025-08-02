Wildfire smoke coming to Western New York Sunday

Canadian wildfire smoke will descend on Western New York Sunday, creating the possibility of visible smoke, hazy skies and high levels of air pollution.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and lasts until 11:59 p.m.

DEC issues Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 100. AQI values between 101 and 150 mean that the air is unhealthy for members of sensitive groups, as exposure to high levels of fine particulate matter can worsen asthma, heart disease and some other health conditions, according to the DEC’s website. Sensitive groups include the elderly, children and people with heart or respiratory problems. At that level, the general public is less likely to be affected.

Western New Yorkers can reduce their exposure by staying indoors and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity. Exposure to high levels of air pollution can cause shortness of breath, eye and throat irritation, coughing, sneezing and runny nose.

The incoming wildfire smoke is expected to be much lighter than the thick smoke seen in Buffalo in June 2023.

You can track air quality in your area here.

