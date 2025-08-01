Buffalo public works commissioner leaving City Hall

The City of Buffalo’s Commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets, Nate Marton is stepping down from city government for another job.

According to the city's press release, Marton was approached by his future employer several months ago, though the name of that employer is not specified.

Marton joined City Hall toward the end of 2022 under Mayor Byron Brown’s administration. His first major challenge as commissioner was to coordinate the DPW’s response to the December 2022 blizzard.

In a press release, Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon expressed gratitude towards Marton, and his time leading the department.

“After nearly three years of service with the City of Buffalo, I want to extend my sincere thanks and best wishes to Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton as he transitions into the next chapter of his career,” wrote Scanlon.

Marton thanked Scanlon and Brown for the opportunity to work for the city.

Scanlon has appointed city engineer, Nolan Skipper, to serve as Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Works in the interim.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR City Engineer Nolan Skipper will take Marton's place as DPW Commissioner in an acting capactiy.

According to the city charter, some of the main responsibilities of DPW commissioner include overseeing public infrastructure and operations such as road and sidewalk paving, bridges and traffic signals, as well as ensuring roads are plowed in winter and garbage removal services.