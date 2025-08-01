© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo public works commissioner leaving City Hall

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published August 1, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
Nate Marton, City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner.
City of Buffalo
Nate Marton, City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner.

The City of Buffalo’s Commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets, Nate Marton is stepping down from city government for another job.

According to the city's press release, Marton was approached by his future employer several months ago, though the name of that employer is not specified.

Marton joined City Hall toward the end of 2022 under Mayor Byron Brown’s administration. His first major challenge as commissioner was to coordinate the DPW’s response to the December 2022 blizzard.

In a press release, Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon expressed gratitude towards Marton, and his time leading the department.

“After nearly three years of service with the City of Buffalo, I want to extend my sincere thanks and best wishes to Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton as he transitions into the next chapter of his career,” wrote Scanlon.

Marton thanked Scanlon and Brown for the opportunity to work for the city.

Scanlon has appointed city engineer, Nolan Skipper, to serve as Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Works in the interim.

City Engineer Nolan Skipper will take Marton's place as DPW Commissioner in an acting capactiy
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
City Engineer Nolan Skipper will take Marton's place as DPW Commissioner in an acting capactiy.

According to the city charter, some of the main responsibilities of DPW commissioner include overseeing public infrastructure and operations such as road and sidewalk paving, bridges and traffic signals, as well as ensuring roads are plowed in winter and garbage removal services.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick