KeyBank extends naming rights to downtown arena until 2036

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Owner of the Buffalo Sabres, Terry Pegula (Left), and KeyBank CEO and President, Chris Gorman (Right), shake hands while wearing new KeyBank sponsored helmets, which will be worn by the Buffalo Sabres during away games.
1 of 4  — IMG_1486.JPG
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR
From right to left: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Bills and Sabres Owner Terry Pegula, KeyBank Chief Operating Officer and President Chris Gorman, and Buffalo Bills and Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli.
2 of 4  — IMG_1367.JPG
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR
Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon speaks at an event announcing the extension of KeyBank Center's naming rights until 2036.
3 of 4  — IMG_1502.JPG
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR
While he didn't speak publicly at the event, State Senator Sean Ryan was in attendance as pictured here, speaking to Buffalo Bills and Sabres Owner Terry Pegula. Ryan recently won the Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary.
4 of 4  — IMG_1515.JPG
Michael Loss / BTPM NPR

An announcement at the home of the Buffalo Sabres today revealed that the namesake of the 19,000-plus seat hockey arena will remain the same for the next decade. Standing in the lobby of KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, KeyBank CEO Chris Gorman and Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula shook hands on a deal that will extend the building's naming rights until 2036. The deal also cements KeyBank as the official away helmet sponsor for the Buffalo Sabres.

Pegula said the deal reflects a commitment to bring more events to the downtown site, something that has been prevalent since KeyBank acquired naming rights of the building in 2016.

"This year, we have approximately 140 events planned for this arena. I can tell you that historically, that number was around 120 events,” Pegula said. “The plan in our organization is to increase that to 200 events a year, which will even give this arena more exposure.”

Attending the announcement were various Western New York officials, including Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the latter of whom highlighted how KeyBank Center fits into the economic health of Erie County.

“It's not just helping this region out, this immediate area. It’s about sales tax,” Poloncarz said. “Sales tax is important because every community in Erie County shares the sales tax that's generated here. It's not just going to Erie County. It's not just going to New York State. Erie County shares 48% of the sales tax that is generated locally, and I think that's important to know.”

When Poloncarz was asked about renovations to the 28-year-old site, as well as its expiring lease, the county executive said those conversations will happen, but the focus remains on getting the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park operational first.
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
