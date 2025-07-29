Produce shortage at some Wegmans locations after fatal shooting

Wegmans locations throughout Buffalo and Western New York are experiencing produce shortages right now, due to a weekend fatal shooting at a Wegmans distribution center near Rochester, allegedly between co-workers.

According to NPR member station WXXI in Rochester, 32-year-old Kyshonn Green arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Wegmans distribution center in Gates on Saturday.

Gates Police Chief Rob Long said the victim, 25-year-old J’Mere Ridley-Smith of Rochester, died from multiple gunshot wounds inside the warehouse on Brooks Avenue.

"Unfortunately, our victim at the time was loading pallets or working doing his job,” Long said at a Monday morning news conference."

Law enforcement had to shut down the facility as part of its investigation, meaning Wegmans had to pause some distribution operations. A spokesperson said their supply chain should be restored soon.

“Due to the incident at the warehouse, produce availability is limited until midweek at our Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, New York stores, as well as our Massachusetts stores,” said Tracy Van Auker, a Wegmans spokesperson.