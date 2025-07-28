© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Univera Healthcare names new president

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
Univera Healthcare President Paul Valley.
Univera Healthcare
Univera Healthcare President Paul Valley.

Buffalo-based insurance company Univera Healthcare has announced Paul Valley as its new president, stepping into the role that has been vacant since Art Wingerter retired earlier this year.

Valley previously served as the company’s vice president of commercial sales and has more than 25 years of experience working in health insurance overall, according to a Univera press release.

“Paul’s extensive industry knowledge, strategic vision and strong community ties make him the ideal leader to guide Univera Healthcare into the future,” said Jim Reed, CEO Lifetime Healthcare Companies, Univera's parent company.

Wingerter served as Univera’s president since 2009, leading the company through a period of growth prior to his retirement.
Alex Simone
