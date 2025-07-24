'All is fair in love and war' Hochul open to redrawing New York's congressional lines

Governor Kathy Hochul responded to U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claim that he would be discussing with her next month about possibly redrawing the state's congressional district lines.

This comes after criticisms from Jeffries and other Democrats that the push by Texas Republicans to do the same is unfair.

"All is fair in love and war, we are following the rules," said Hochul. "We've been redistricting every 10 years, but there's other states that are violating the rules that are going to try and get themselves an advantage. All I'll say is, I'm going to look at it closely with Hakeem Jeffries."

The district maps are drawn by an independent commission but the state legislature, which has a large Democratic majority, has final approval. State law currently prohibits the redrawing of the maps until 2030, however the current maps can be challenged an overturned in court — which would lead to an early redrawing.