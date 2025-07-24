© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'All is fair in love and war' Hochul open to redrawing New York's congressional lines

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul chairs the New York State Financial Control Board meeting in New York City Sept. 6, 2022.
Mike Groll
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul chairs the New York State Financial Control Board meeting in New York City Sept. 6, 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul responded to U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claim that he would be discussing with her next month about possibly redrawing the state's congressional district lines.

This comes after criticisms from Jeffries and other Democrats that the push by Texas Republicans to do the same is unfair.

"All is fair in love and war, we are following the rules," said Hochul. "We've been redistricting every 10 years, but there's other states that are violating the rules that are going to try and get themselves an advantage. All I'll say is, I'm going to look at it closely with Hakeem Jeffries."

The district maps are drawn by an independent commission but the state legislature, which has a large Democratic majority, has final approval. State law currently prohibits the redrawing of the maps until 2030, however the current maps can be challenged an overturned in court — which would lead to an early redrawing.
Jamal Harris Jr.
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in September of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR's "All Things Considered" as well a government reporter.
