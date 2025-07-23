© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Medical office worker pleads guilty to stealing $1.8 million

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.
Sikov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

A former bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to stealing just over $1.8 million from the medical office she worked for in Amherst.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Bonnie Bova, 54, of Lancaster wrote checks from the employer to herself, then modified records to look legitimate. According to the DA’s office, Bova was fired in 2024 after an internal audit uncovered the theft.

As part of the plea, she agreed to pay back the full amount, including a $600,000 check that Bova’s attorney submitted Wednesday. She also agreed to pay nearly $100,000 to the New York State Department of Tax and Finance.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone