Medical office worker pleads guilty to stealing $1.8 million

A former bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to stealing just over $1.8 million from the medical office she worked for in Amherst.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Bonnie Bova, 54, of Lancaster wrote checks from the employer to herself, then modified records to look legitimate. According to the DA’s office, Bova was fired in 2024 after an internal audit uncovered the theft.

As part of the plea, she agreed to pay back the full amount, including a $600,000 check that Bova’s attorney submitted Wednesday. She also agreed to pay nearly $100,000 to the New York State Department of Tax and Finance.