Buffalo Bills reveal throwback red helmets for final game at Highmark Stadium

This afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced the return of their red helmets.

For their final home game of the regular season, Josh Allen and the Bills will don red helmets with the classic blue and white striping and white facemasks, a tribute to the ones the team wore from 1987 to 2001. They’ll also wear them Week 18 against the Jets, the final game at the current stadium.

The Bills will also bring back their AFL 'Standing Buffalo' throwback uniforms twice during the 2025 season: on Monday Night Football in Atlanta, and at home against Tampa Bay.

Training camp for the team begins tomorrow and runs through August 7 at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.