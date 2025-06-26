© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adam Sandler announces 2025 tour, includes Buffalo and Toronto stops

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM EDT
Adam Sandler will perform at KeyBank Center on September 21.
Scott Yamano
Adam Sandler will perform at KeyBank Center on September 21.

One of comedy’s most notable personalities is coming to Buffalo and Toronto next fall. After performing on back-to-back sellout tours in 2022 and 2023, comedian-musician Adam Sandler will kick off his “You’re My Best Friend Tour” in early September 2025. Sandler will perform at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on September 21 and Scotiabank Center in Toronto on October 12.

Sandler is best known for his acting roles in comedy blockbusters such as “Billy Madison”, “The Waterboy”, and “Happy Gilmore”, which has a sequel set for release next month on Netflix.

He last performed in Buffalo in April of 2023.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss