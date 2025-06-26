Adam Sandler announces 2025 tour, includes Buffalo and Toronto stops

One of comedy’s most notable personalities is coming to Buffalo and Toronto next fall. After performing on back-to-back sellout tours in 2022 and 2023, comedian-musician Adam Sandler will kick off his “You’re My Best Friend Tour” in early September 2025. Sandler will perform at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on September 21 and Scotiabank Center in Toronto on October 12.

Sandler is best known for his acting roles in comedy blockbusters such as “Billy Madison”, “The Waterboy”, and “Happy Gilmore”, which has a sequel set for release next month on Netflix.

He last performed in Buffalo in April of 2023.