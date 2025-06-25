© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Zoo to welcome new North American river otter

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Buffalo Zookeepers describe Cedrick as "laid back and confident."
Cedrick is just over three years old and comes from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.
Cedrick can be seen at the Buffalo Zoo over the next coming weeks in rotation with the Zoo's two female otters, Mindy and Poppy.
As part of a conservation effort for North American river otters, the Buffalo Zoo has announced the arrival of Cedrick, a male otter who will be paired with the organization's two female otters, Mindy and Poppy.

While the North American river otter is no longer considered a threatened species, the breeding partnership between the Buffalo Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo is meant to strengthen the population of the species while staying in its native range.

The North American species can be found across the northeastern United States and large swaths of Canada.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
