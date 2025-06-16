Residents, businesses vocal in support of clean energy credits

Business owners and local advocates are trying to raise awareness around federal solar tax credits, especially as Senator Chuck Schumer says he expects a vote on the national budget. It’s branded as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and the senate minority leader expects a vote in 10 days or less.

Many New York residents and businesses will be hit financially if solar credits are stripped from the budget, Schumer said.

"(The tax credit) helps homeowners, and small businesses lowered their electricity bills. We all hate getting that electricity bill," he said. "Now, the cost will go up if this bill passes, even if you don't have a solar panel.”

Singer Farms Natural owner Tom Szulist has used solar since 2008 and expanded its use on his farm over the years.

“It saddens me to see what we're doing to the environment. And I not only was able to reduce my costs, but also, I was looked at by the community as being a leader, doing what was right for sustainability," he said. "I invested in solar a second time in 2014 and I have plans to do it again.”

But without credits, Szulist might not be able to afford the rising cost of electricity, especially with a Bitcoin farm up the road using more and more power, he said.

Cheektowaga resident and former police chief Brian Gould appreciates the financial and energy benefits as a user of home solar, but also the employment opportunities it brings to the area.

“The solar industry has created job growth in our community, which I'm happy to support as things like electric vehicles and data centers would support artificial intelligence expand," he said. "I feel it's important to be cognizant of energy independence. Home solar is an important piece of that puzzle.”

Losing the energy tax credit would cost New York around 20,000 jobs, according to estimates from NERA Economic Consulting.