Job Corps funding loss could have major local impact

Vocational training for at-risk and disadvantaged students in Western New York and throughout the U.S. is at severe risk of being cut, after President Donald Trump announced plans to halt funding for Job Corps locations nationwide.

The decision is on hold after a federal court ruling, but many students at the Chautauqua County location could be impacted, and around 100 Job Corps employees could be affected.

It’s especially harmful to small businesses and potential employees, Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“Some of the big businesses can train workers on their own, but a lot of our smaller businesses can't, and they've always depended on the job corps. Counties also rely on these Job Corps centers to refer people, etc.," he said. "We are doing everything we can to undo this. Many Republicans in the Senate have said they already oppose the cuts.”

If Trump’s court appeal to halt Job Corps funding is successful, the decision would go into effect June 30.