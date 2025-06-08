Buffalo Police evacuate Wegmans location after threat

Police say a threat is what caused the Amherst Street Wegmans to abruptly evacuate on Sunday night, causing fear and confusion for residents of Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood. Customers posted to social media about being told to evacuate around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Buffalo Police were seen blocking entrances after customers departed. Overnight workers who were arriving for their shift were still met with confusion around 9:30 p.m., but around 10 p.m. police stopped blocking entrances and some people were allowed back into the parking lot.

Emyle Watkins / BTPM NPR Buffalo Police had entrances off Amherst Street to Wegmans blocked around 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Police Captain Timothy Richards told BTPM NPR via email Sunday night that:

“Buffalo Police are investigating a threat made to the grocery store reported by a third party. The evacuation was conducted out of an abundance of caution. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”