Buffalo Police evacuate Wegmans location after threat

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published June 8, 2025 at 10:43 PM EDT
Buffalo Police evacuated the Wegmans on Amherst Street in Buffalo on Sunday, June 6, 2025. A spokesperson from the Buffalo Police Department said they're investigating a threat made by a third party, and the store was evacuated out of caution.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
Police say a threat is what caused the Amherst Street Wegmans to abruptly evacuate on Sunday night, causing fear and confusion for residents of Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood. Customers posted to social media about being told to evacuate around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Buffalo Police were seen blocking entrances after customers departed. Overnight workers who were arriving for their shift were still met with confusion around 9:30 p.m., but around 10 p.m. police stopped blocking entrances and some people were allowed back into the parking lot.

Buffalo Police car in driveway of Wegmans. Red and blue police lights flash in the night sky. Streets are mostly empty.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Police had entrances off Amherst Street to Wegmans blocked around 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Police Captain Timothy Richards told BTPM NPR via email Sunday night that:

“Buffalo Police are investigating a threat made to the grocery store reported by a third party. The evacuation was conducted out of an abundance of caution. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

