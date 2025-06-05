© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Effects of Canadian wildfires back off from Western New York, still prevalent in Southern Ontario

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
A shot of Buffalo showing the hazy visibility conditions from Wednesday June 6, 2025
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
A shot of Buffalo showing the hazy visibility conditions from Wednesday June 6, 2025

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect the eastern United States, and while the impact on Western New York and Southern Ontario isn’t as concerning as that in the Midwest, conditions are still prevalent in parts of the region.

Weatherology Meteorologist Michael Karow said the unhealthiest conditions nearby are in Kitchener, Ontario, and Western New Yorkers have little to worry about.

"As you get close to Lake Huron, at least through tonight and maybe as late as tomorrow morning, still expecting that air quality to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups," Karow said. "It could occasionally get all the way down into the unhealthy for pretty much the general population as well."

Compared to this time during the historically devasting 2023 Canadian wildfire season, the 2025 season has burned around 600,000 fewer hectares of forest cover.
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
