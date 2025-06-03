Outer Harbor to welcome rapper T-Pain in late 2025

A two-time Grammy-winning artist will soon take the stage at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Producer and rapper T-Pain announced today via his social media that he plans to take his 20th-anniversary tour to Buffalo, commemorating his two decades in entertainment.

The announcement comes after the artist released a cryptic message Monday teasing a “big decision,” which many thought were hints at a possible retirement.

The tour, labeled “The TP20 Tour,” will see the rapper perform on October 10, 2025, at Buffalo Outer Harbor’s Terminal B.

He previously played at the Outer Harbor in May 2022 and infamously performed a set at Canalside in August 2016, when the venue was filled beyond capacity after fans knocked down a fence to see the artist during the venue’s free Thursday concert series.