Buffalo mayoral candidates share their vision for the arts

Sean Ryan, Garnell Whitfield, Anthony Tyson-Thompson and Michael Gainer headlined the Arts Initiative Forum at Torn Space Theater. Ryan highlighted the need for arts funding, to a wide range of organizations.

"So, arts, it's a good, and I have a track record on arts, and I believe that we need to have this good balance of funding arts big and small."

Whitfield struck a similar tone to Ryan, seeing arts funding as an investment in the city and its people.

"You know, arts have always been a part [of Buffalo], as was said, and a lot of things that was said already by Senator Ryan, you know, the investment in arts, or being a good investment all those things we all know are good."

Tyson-Thompson feels it would be a lost cause to try to replicate arts scenes from other larger cities, saying Buffalo needs to be unique and think outside of the box.

"Unfortunately, Buffalo will never be a Miami, or [Washington] D.C., or LA but, it can be Buffalo. I think what's happening is that there's been a lack of leadership to actually bring about the vibrancy that we need in the city of Buffalo."

Gainer meanwhile drew on his experience leading ReUse Buffalo, an organization focused on recycling and the environment.

"We did a whole re-art museum where people created art installations and sculptures out of reused materials. That's the type of spirit that as a city mayor, we need to mobilize and leverage and support and empower and elevate the organizations that are doing the work."

A main talking point of the forum was the city’s failure to fully distribute funds earmarked for arts and cultural organizations, which has spanned over a decade. A failure Ryan claimed was a symbol that Buffalo’s leadership didn’t appreciate the arts.

“They only started putting their 400,000 in after tremendous public pressure, but the public pressure wasn't high enough for them to actually spend their money. But because they don't value it, but they also think, let somebody else pay for it. Let New York state pay for it, which we do through NYSCA. Let the county pay for it, which they do through EACAB, but they always, never stepped up to the table themselves.”

Whitfield went a step further, saying that $400,000 isn’t enough,

“And I know we don't have a lot of money, but I think we can certainly do better than $400,000 to the arts. I think that, you know, if we give all of these companies and developers subsidies, and those things are supported by the City of Buffalo, I think that there's money there.”

Acting Mayor Scanlon, who was not in attendance for the forum, previously told BTPM NPR the money was being held due to the city’s financial woes, and that there is $400,000 for arts in the city’s next fiscal budget.

Whitfield, Gainer, and Thompson have never held public office but made sure to note that they would surround themselves with people who are knowledgeable of the arts in attempt to make reasonable decisions. Additionally offering "seats at the table" for community members and groups in order for their opinions to be heard.