Accomplished sexual abuse attorney investigating Buffalo Public Schools allegations

In a recent development in the ongoing child abuse coverup allegations against Buffalo Public Schools, attorney Kayla Ferrel Onder announced on social media that her legal team has been retained by “dozens” of individuals with ties to the recent allegations and have begun their own investigation into the sexual abuse claims.

Statement from Kayla Ferrel Onder

Onder began her advocacy for survivors of abuse during her time as a competitor on TV’s “America’s Next Top Model,” and continues that work now as an accomplished attorney representing survivors.

Onder has now been retained by “dozens” of individuals with ties to recent allegations of sexual abuse in Buffalo Public Schools. Onder said her team has been investigating the claims for weeks, but decided last week was the time for the announcement so other potential victims can know it’s okay to come forward.

"In my experience, once one person comes forward, whether it be a victim themselves or a whistleblower, or whoever it may be, you do tend to see other people come forward because they feel more comfortable that they won't be ignored maybe a second time or a third time," said Onder. "I don't want them to miss an opportunity to come forward and hopefully get some type of justice and accountability."

Onder said they have received calls from a variety of people from Buffalo, including students.

“Right now, we're in that investigative phase. Parents are calling in. Some students themselves are calling in, and some students that have now turned 18 or above the legal age have been calling in and kind of just sharing their stories and their experiences," she said. "We're getting all kinds of calls. I mean, we're getting a few a day at this point. Some of them, we are able to pursue, and some of them we’re not.”

More are starting to come forward after bombshell revelations on the “Unsubscribed Podcast” by Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy, in which he claims the school district actively tries to cover up cases of sexual abuse.

The district had immediately released a statement after the publishing of that podcast episode that they were prepared to “vigorously address these untruths.” But so far, the main work being done is by the school board, who will appoint an independent investigator to look into Hy’s allegations. However, they also voted two weeks ago to expand that search, lengthening the timeline for an appointment.

