Buffalo Public Schools votes 6-3 to expand search for independent investigator

The Board of Education for Buffalo Public Schools went into a lengthy executive session during last night’s special meeting. The meeting was intended to appoint an independent investigator to look into allegations made by Buffalo Police detective Richard Hy of cover-ups on the Unsubscribed Podcast nearly 3 weeks ago. However, after nearly four and a half hours, Board President Kathy Evans Brown said they weren’t able to come to a decision yet. The Board instead opting to expand the search for an independent investigator for seven more business days.

Not all the members were pleased with this decision. Members Lawerence Scott and Cindi McEachon spoke during the meeting about why they voted against the board’s resolution.

"It was my hope that, based on the allegations, the due diligence that was done, that we would move on a resolution to appoint a firm this evening, [and] begin the investigation. I want to make it clear that [in] no way what we're doing and what we're acting on is presuming guilt or innocence," said Scott.

"I'm simply going to echo Vice President Scott's sentiment that I hope that we would be able to come to a decision tonight. But I do respect the Board's [decision]," said McEachon.

In total the board voted 6-3 in favor of expanding the process of finding an independent investigator. At large member Adrianna Zullich joined Scott and McEachon in voting No.