Kaleida Health launches week-long free community health fair

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:12 PM EDT
A woman in light blue jeans and a dark shirt, far-left of frame, crouches next to a woman in dark jeans and a light blue sweatshirt, reviewing data on a paper.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Kaleida Health employee Sarah Hopkins reviews nutritional data with visitor Desiree Roberts during a free community health fair at Tops Friendly Markets

Kaleida Health is collaborating with Tops Friendly Markets this week on a public health initiative that might soon become an annual standard.

For the second year, Kaleida is providing health services at the Jefferson Avenue Tops location.

It’s promising to see people out in the community again and organizations working in the area three years after the mass shooting, health fair visitor Desiree Roberts said.

“I just want all of us to continue being safe and just have no fear getting out," she said. "And I'm just glad that it is, there is a lot of help, pretty much, that I see getting around.”

In addition to Monday, services will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It’s important to be in the community and meet patients on their terms, said Chris Moden, chief quality officer at Buffalo General Medical Center.

“We can't assume what education people need, and we need to go where they are to provide us," he said. "Everybody has to eat. We found that going in grocery stores, going in barber shops, different places that they either shop, do their business, or whatever. That's where we need to be.”

Last year’s services focused on mammograms, but this year the options include blood pressure screenings, diabetic nutritional counseling and pregnancy advice.
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone