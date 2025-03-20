© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon to deliver Buffalo State of the City Address

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By WBFO Staff
Published March 20, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon is set to deliver his State of the City Address from Buffalo Common Council Chambers starting at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday.

In announcing the address, Scanlon's office said he will "outline his administration’s priorities, accomplishments, and vision for the future of Buffalo."

Scanlon has been serving as acting mayor since the resignation of Byron Brown in October of 2024. The South District councilman since 2012 is also a candidate for a full term, running in June's Democratic primary.

The 2025 State of the City Address can be listened to live starting at 5:30 p.m. in the media player below, or on-air at 88.7 FM.

2025 Buffalo State of the City Address
Listen LIVE on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.
Local WBFO News
