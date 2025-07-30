Reflected in his choice of car and play, Shakir prefers reliability over style as Bills top receiver

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Khalil Shakir’s rise to the top of the Buffalo Bills receiver pecking order is similar to the approach he took to buying his first car.

Both revolve around reliability for the fourth-year player who catches seemingly nearly every pass thrown his way, welcomes the opportunity to block downfield to open space for teammates, and refuses to get caught up in the trappings of the NFL spotlight by instead driving a plain white 2021 Subaru.

“Never been a car guy and realized that I needed a car. So I told my financial advisors, and they were like expecting me to say something crazy,” Shakir said, recalling his search for a car to get him to Buffalo after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Boise State. “I told them, just something good in the snow, and something to get me from Point A to Point B.”

Shakir has taken a similar workmanlike path in making the jump from bit player to Josh Allen’s most trusted playmaker. And it led to the 25-year-old being rewarded in February by signing a four-year, $60.2 million contract extension.

What Shakir lacks in flash he makes up with selflessness in symbolizing Buffalo's so-called “everybody eats” share-the-wealth offensive philosophy.

“The guy is a true lunch-pail Buffalonian,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “He doesn’t say anything. He just shows up every single day. He’s Mr. Dependable.”

Undervalued production

Shakir’s production last season wasn’t exactly eye-popping. His Bills-leading 76 catches ranked 27th among NFL players, and 821 yards ranked 40th, while he scored just four touchdowns.

What stands out is Shakir leading the league in catching 79% of passes thrown in his direction since 2023. And coach Sean McDermott noted how Shakir’s value was measured by his absence because of an ankle injury sustained in the opening half of a 35-10 loss at Baltimore in Week 4 last season.

Shakir then missed the following week’s 23-20 loss at Houston in which Allen threw three straight incompletions from the Buffalo 3 on the Bills final possession, allowing the Texans to win on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 59-yard field goal as time expired.

“He’s one of the main guys that can drive our football team to another level,” McDermott said.

Joe Brady's influence

Shakir’s ascension coincided with Joe Brady’s promotion to offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired 10 games into the 2023 season. Brady placed an emphasis on a more balanced approach by adding more runs and getting more receivers involved in the passing attack.

In Brady’s play-calling debut, Shakir had three catches for what still stands as a career-best 115 yards, including an 81-yard TD.

Buffalo's offensive production didn't skip a beat in finishing second in points scored last season despite Stefon Diggs being traded to Houston.

“I have nothing but love for Joe," Shakir said. "I’ve always said, my career took off once Joe took over. He was somebody who just believed in me every single day.”

The affection is mutual for Brady, who credits Shakir for being just as eager doing the grunt work — blocking and running routes to clear space for others to get open — as he is making catches.

“He makes my life so much easier,” Brady said. “Khalil just embodies the 'It doesn’t matter what I have to do, I’m doing to do it.'”

Though the Bills have upgraded their receiver group with the offseason additions of Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, Shakir’s role isn’t expected to diminish.

It was evident in practice Tuesday when Allen threw an interception during third-and-long drills. On the next play, Allen bounced back by finding Shakir on a quick out in the backfield.

“He knows his playbook. He doesn’t talk. He doesn’t try to do too much. He just comes out and makes plays,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said, before noting Shakir’s choice of cars. “He’s like more of a Ford, bro. He can just get in and it’s going to turn on and it is going to go. And that’s the beauty of it.”

Keeping the Subaru

Shakir has since purchased a new car, but won’t reveal the make because of the attention the Subaru attracted. He’ll only say the new car isn't fancy, while noting his old one is staying in the family.

“I’m never getting rid of that. Now I feel like it’s a part of me,” Shakir said.

“I have a loving, beautiful wife, got two wonderful puppies and a baby girl on the way. I have an amazing team, an amazing quarterback, an amazing organization,” he added. “I’m blessed. So for me, I don’t need much.”