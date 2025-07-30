© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston diagnosed with sprained right knee ligament, AP source says

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) walks to the field before practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
/
FR171451 AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) walks to the field before practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is out indefinitely after the first-round draft pick was diagnosed with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, a person briefed on the injury told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is off and hasn’t provided an update on Hairston’s injury since he was hurt in practice a day earlier. NFL.com first reported the diagnosis.

No timetable was provided for how much time Hairston will miss with the injury, which is not as severe as initially feared. He will, however, miss valuable practice time and preseason experience as he competes for a starting job opposite Christian Benford.

The injury opens the door for veteran Tre’Davious White to begin the season as the starter. White, the Bills' 2017 first-round pick, returned to Buffalo for an eighth season after splitting last year with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Hairston was hurt when he apparently tripped himself up during individual drills early in practice Tuesday. He lay on the field in pain while having his right knee examined. After getting up under his own power, Hairston was consoled by several teammates, including White.

Noted for being among the fastest players in his draft class, Hairston was selected 30th overall following his junior season at Kentucky, where he was a two-year starter.

The Bills return to practice Thursday at their training camp facility in suburban Rochester.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
