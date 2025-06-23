Trump says Iran and Israel will have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

The U.S. president said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel or Iran to Trump’s announcement.

Earlier Monday, Iran launched a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities. The U.S. said no casualties were reported.

The White House reposted Trump’s social media post announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran with a photo of the president holding a red hat that says in all caps, “Trump was right about everything.”

Vance calls Israel-Iran war ‘an important reset moment for the entire region’Vice President JD Vance says he believes the world will look back at the war between Israel and Iran — and the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities — as “an important reset moment for the entire region.”

Vance appeared on Fox News Channel just minutes after Trump announced a phased-in ceasefire over the next 24 hours.

The vice president says the Trump administration hopes that the Iranians have learned an important lesson: If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”

Vance says he thinks that will dissuade them not to do it.

Trump suggests full ceasefire will begin at midnight WednesdayTrump’s social media post says the 24-hour phased-in ceasefire will begin at approximately midnight Tuesday EST, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions.”

At that point, he said, Iran will cease attacks, and 12 hours later, Tuesday at noon EST, Israel will also stop strikes, and after 12 more hours “the War will be considered, ENDED!”

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Trump posted.

The State Department has lifted the “shelter in place” warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signaled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

