Truth Be Told: Opportunity Across a Lifetime

Join BTPM and Truth Be Told consultants, Ekua Mends-Aidoo, CCDP, President and Principal Consultant and Kim LaVare, PMP, Managing Director, of Clementine Gold Group for a session for nonprofit organizations to explore how barriers at different life stages compound over time, shaping the opportunities and pathways available to individuals and communities.

Rather than focusing solely on data, this session emphasizes the human dimension of opportunity—bringing to life the stories behind the systems. Leaders will be encouraged to reflect on how these patterns of advantage and disadvantage manifest in their organizations and communities, and how their choices can either expand access or unintentionally limit it.

Participants will leave with practical tools to recognize systemic barriers, a deeper appreciation for the human cost of unequal access, and strategies to better align their organizational values with meaningful action.

About Truth Be Told

Truth Be Told is a new 12-part podcast series designed to illuminate the pervasive effects of systemic racism in Western New York, hosted by Wil Green. Each 30-minute episode explores racial inequity across the lifespan from birth to legacy.

The project’s goal is to leverage the power of person-centered narratives to foster a greater understanding of how deep-seated racist policies and practices have resulted in an inequitable distribution of community wealth, health and access to opportunity.

Each episode examines a life stage — pregnancy and motherhood, childhood, career, and beyond— highlighting systemic challenges, historical context, and stories of resilience. The series unpacks issues like health inequities, food equity, educational barriers, transportation and economic disparities while celebrating progress, cultural pride and most importantly joy. The focus on personal stories will enable listeners to relate and empathize with the storyteller. The host will help connect the dots offering historical context, research, expert analysis and steps needed to affect change. The series aims to inspire listeners to understand, engage and act toward creating a more equitable future.

About the Speakers

Ekua Mends-Aidoo, President

Ekua is an expert in providing a wide variety of equitable and inclusive solutions for municipal, non-profit, and healthcare organizations. She has managed numerous neighborhood revitalization projects.

Formerly a Chief People and Diversity Officer, Mends-Aidoo has extensive management experience with a focus on creating effective teams. Building relationships with the community and advocating for equitable support and change is a major highlight of her work. She has been responsible for implementing equitable policies, communications, and outreach programs that align with project strategic goals and vision, especially in diverse and underserved populations. She has been instrumental in shaping public outreach with an emphasis on maintaining community engagement through strategic analytics and program design. Ekua is a Cornell Certified Diversity Professional and completed an advanced certificate in Diversity & Inclusion at Cornell’s ILR School.

Ekua was also recognized with Buffalo Business First’s inaugural I.D.E.A. Award (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Awareness,) highlighting her work in the D&I space, and was also recognized as a 2021 & 2022 “Power 200 Woman” in Western New York by Buffalo Business First. Ekua has been named to the WNY Regional Committee for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

Kim LaVare, PMP, Managing Director

Kim has an established track record for completing stakeholder engagement on multi-million-dollar commercial construction projects by developing strong partnerships with members of different communities. With over 17 years of experience in equitable procurement, stakeholder engagement, and project delivery, she has led more than 195 projects totaling 3.5 million square feet of development. Her work includes championing meaningful MWBE participation in the Buffalo Schools Reconstruction Project, as well as in the SUNY system, and guiding equity-centered initiatives across the state.

For more than 12 years, she has advanced Equitable Procurement practices, creating meaningful opportunities for small businesses statewide. She also applies her background in design and construction to evaluate workplace environments through an equity lens. Kim designs and leads learning experiences on equity, leadership, and trauma-informed organizational transformation. She brings expertise in aligning infrastructure and community development initiatives with the voices of historically marginalized groups, using innovative and inclusive strategies that foster trust and measurable impact.

Recognized as a Business First 40 Under 40 honoree and an Oishei Leaders of Color Fellow, Kim also serves on several nonprofit boards and continues to advance equitable development across New York State and beyond.