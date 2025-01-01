Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for an unforgettable evening filled with music, food, nostalgia and laughter at our Senior Prom! We’ll roll out the red carpet just for YOU during an event specifically designed for our region's older adults. Mingle with others, dance to your favorite tunes from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and enjoy a delicious cuisine. It's your time to shine, so mark your calendar for a night filled with golden memories.

This FREE event will be tailored specifically for a Senior Audience and will be a lot of fun.

You can sign up for 4 tickets. We need a name, address and phone number for each person that is registering.

Free Parking is available in our gated, well-lit, private parking lot. OUR BUILDING IS ADA ACCESSIBLE.

The BTPM Senior Prom is presented by