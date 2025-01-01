© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Senior Prom

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, food, nostalgia and laughter on Saturday, November 1 at 4pm.
red carpet with red velvet rope on gold stands lining the carpet. Flashes of light throughout the background of the image. BTPM corporate logo at the top. Below that is white text reading SENIOR PROM! An event for older adults

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for an unforgettable evening filled with music, food, nostalgia and laughter at our Senior Prom! We’ll roll out the red carpet just for YOU during an event specifically designed for our region's older adults. Mingle with others, dance to your favorite tunes from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and enjoy a delicious cuisine. It's your time to shine, so mark your calendar for a night filled with golden memories.

This FREE event will be tailored specifically for a Senior Audience and will be a lot of fun.

You can sign up for 4 tickets. We need a name, address and phone number for each person that is registering.

Free Parking is available in our gated, well-lit, private parking lot. OUR BUILDING IS ADA ACCESSIBLE.

The BTPM Senior Prom is presented by

Aerial shot of BTPM's Studio One set up for 2024's Senior Prom
BTPM's 2024 Senior Prom
Attendees at the 2024 Senior Prom dancing and having dinner
Band onstage at Senior Prom 2024
Couples dancing on the dancefloor at 2024 Senior Prom
Saturday, November 1

4pm - 7pm

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

