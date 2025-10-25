BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Opera With & Without Words

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage #33 on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 3PM for Opera With & Without Words.

Come Celebrate World Opera Day with the Erwin H. Johnson Memorial Fund, Inc. for Opera and some of Buffalo's finest musicians. Enjoy lush melodies, beloved arias, fantasias, duets, and trios, written by the masters Puccini, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, Massenet and more featuring Katie Riederer, soprano; Michael Serio, piano; and Shannon Reilly, violin.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage.