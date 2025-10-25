© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Opera With & Without Words

Please join us on Saturday, October 25 at 3pm for an afternoon of Opera.
black grand piano and a black background. BTPM logo in the top right corner. In white on the left: BTPM Classical logo, LIVE ON STAGE, OPERA WITH & WITHOUT WORDS, and PRESENTED BY followed by a white Buffalo Erie County Public Library logo

Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage #33 on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 3PM for Opera With & Without Words.

Come Celebrate World Opera Day with the Erwin H. Johnson Memorial Fund, Inc. for Opera and some of Buffalo's finest musicians. Enjoy lush melodies, beloved arias, fantasias, duets, and trios, written by the masters Puccini, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, Massenet and more featuring Katie Riederer, soprano; Michael Serio, piano; and Shannon Reilly, violin.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.

YOUR Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is a proud sponsor of Live on Stage.

Buffalo Erie County Public Library logo

Saturday, October 25

3pm (Doors open @ 2:30pm)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

140 Lower Terrace

Downtown Buffalo

REGISTER TO ATTEND:

FREE PARKING

BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").