A Conversation with Jacques Pépin - Live Virtual Event

Celebrate Jacques Pépin! Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for a national virtual event honoring chef/culinary personality, Jacques Pépin via Zoom on Friday, November 7 at 1:30pm.

Jacques sits down for a wide-ranging discussion which will include: reflections on his career, his decades-long connection to public media, the important work he does with his foundation, and his enduring role as a culinary icon. There will also be time during the event where you can ask Jacques your own questions.

Our virtual event occurs a few weeks in advance of Jacques’s 90th birthday, which occurs on Dec. 18, 2025. Join us to celebrate all things Jacques!