A Conversation with Jacques Pépin - Live Virtual Event
Celebrate Jacques Pépin! Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for a national virtual event honoring chef/culinary personality, Jacques Pépin via Zoom on Friday, November 7 at 1:30pm.
Jacques sits down for a wide-ranging discussion which will include: reflections on his career, his decades-long connection to public media, the important work he does with his foundation, and his enduring role as a culinary icon. There will also be time during the event where you can ask Jacques your own questions.
Our virtual event occurs a few weeks in advance of Jacques’s 90th birthday, which occurs on Dec. 18, 2025. Join us to celebrate all things Jacques!
Friday, November 7, 2025
1:30pm - 3:00pm ET
VIRTUAL EVENT
TICKETS
More about Jacques Pépin
The winner of sixteen James Beard Awards and author of over thirty cookbooks, including The Apprentice, Essential Pépin, and Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple, Jacques Pépin is a chef, author, television personality, educator, and artist. He has starred in thirteen acclaimed PBS cooking series. His dedication to culinary education led to the creation of the Jacques Pépin Foundation in 2016.
The Art of Jacques Pépin cookbook (publishing Sept. 9, 2025)
Book description
Just in time for his 90th birthday, The Art of Jacques Pépin celebrates master chef Jacques Pépin and his life of cooking and painting, with 99 of his all-time favorite and most-cooked recipes paired with pieces of his signature artwork spanning the last 60 years. Chapters cover all courses for a satisfying meal at home, including desserts, and his artwork is thoughtfully curated. A true creative expression of Jacques Pépin, this beautifully illustrated cookbook will inspire you to cook and create as Jacques does.
Ticket price
$120 (includes a Zoom link to join the live 90-minute Zoom Webinar event on Nov. 7. A hardcover copy of Jacques’s newest book, The Art of Jacques Pépin, will be mailed to the ticket purchaser’s address). US AND CANADA ONLY. Ticket sales end at 12pm on November 5, 2025.