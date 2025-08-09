© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Classical Live from the Lewiston Art Festival

Photo of the crowd and vendors in the street at the Lewiston Art Fest with a white overlay. BTPM Classical logo at the top left corner and Lewiston Council on the Arts logo at the bottom right corner.

BTPM Classical is heading to the Lewiston Art Festival on Saturday, August 9! Join us live on-site and meet Classical hosts Stratton Rawson, Marty Wimmer, and other members of our team! Watch us broadcast LIVE from Center Street and enjoy performances by talented local music students as they stop by our tent!

Meet Your BTPM Classical Hosts
Lewiston Art Festival 2025 logo designed by Nathan Deganis-Librera. Different shades of blue with illustrations of a clock, trees, and people visiting street vendors

Presented by Lewiston Council on the Arts, the Lewiston Art Festival is in its 59th year. For two days, the picturesque and historic Village of Lewiston, New York comes alive with the work of over 200 artists and performers. The festival features more than 20,000 original artworks in painting, graphic arts, mixed media, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fiber/metal/wood. A “College Alley” features student work, and be sure to check out the Indigenous Experience, which is two full days of programming featuring Indigenous artisans, storytelling, dance, lectures, music, crafts and more.

The Lewiston Arts Festival takes place Saturday, August 9, from 10am-6pm and Sunday, August 10, from 10 am-5pm. There’s free parking, no admittance charge, food and drink vendors, and more! For more information on the festival, visit https://www.artcouncil.org/.

Meet us at the Lewiston Art Festival on Saturday, August 9 only, from 10am to 1pm!

BTPM Classical Live from the Lewiston Art Festival

Saturday, August 9, 2025

10am – 1pm

Center Street in Lewiston, NY

Collage of photos from the Lewiston Art Fest. TOP: a photo of the street filled with vendors and people. Bottom, left to right: iron sculpture of a unicorn, sidewalk art of a woman with a floral crown, and acrobats performing in the air.