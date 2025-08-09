BTPM Classical Live from the Lewiston Art Festival

Presented by Lewiston Council on the Arts, the Lewiston Art Festival is in its 59th year. For two days, the picturesque and historic Village of Lewiston, New York comes alive with the work of over 200 artists and performers. The festival features more than 20,000 original artworks in painting, graphic arts, mixed media, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fiber/metal/wood. A “College Alley” features student work, and be sure to check out the Indigenous Experience, which is two full days of programming featuring Indigenous artisans, storytelling, dance, lectures, music, crafts and more.

The Lewiston Arts Festival takes place Saturday, August 9, from 10am-6pm and Sunday, August 10, from 10 am-5pm. There’s free parking, no admittance charge, food and drink vendors, and more! For more information on the festival, visit https://www.artcouncil.org/.

Meet us at the Lewiston Art Festival on Saturday, August 9 only, from 10am to 1pm!