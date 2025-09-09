© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mercy Hospital employees gauge possibility of strike if contract talks unsuccessful

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT
Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo is likely to be the site of a workers' strike if contract negotiations fall through between Catholic Health and union employees.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Mercy Hospital employees have overwhelmingly voiced support for Monday’s strike vote but work on contract negotiations is far from over.

The vote means employees agree to strike if negotiations fall through, but no date has been set for a possible strike.

Representatives will be in discussions with Catholic Health again Wednesday, CWA Local 1133 Chapter President Brian Magner said. A strike isn’t imminent but it’s increasingly possible, he said.

“A lot of those people are members who were here for the strike in 2021 and going on strike isn't an easy thing," he said. "But they know that if they have to do it again, like, that's something that they're willing to do, if it comes to that. because they know that they deserve better.”

The previous contract ended in June, so multiple one-month extensions have been utilized while working toward a contract. A further extension is unlikely unless there is serious progress, Magner said.

CWA Local 1133 covers many Catholic Health employees, but a significant portion also fall under CWA Local 1168.

Catholic Health has announced it will have no further comment after Monday but is holding open interviews for Mercy Hospital positions.
