Funding slashed for research on employment barriers for people with autism

Finding and retaining talent is a big concern for many employers in today's job market — and at the same time, job seekers who identify as neurodivergent are underutilized.

A local research study that was meant to bridge this gap has lost its federal funding.

Over the past year, a team of researchers at Cornell University's school of Industrial and Labor Relations has been studying the barriers that neurodivergent people face when seeking jobs.

But in May, National Science Foundation funding for the project was terminated.

"I think that's a step backwards for a very capable group of potential workers in the American workforce," said researcher Susanne Bruyere, professor of disability studies in the ILR School.

Provided Susanne Bruyere, professor of disability studies and academic director of the Yang-Tan Institute on Employment and Disability.

Beginning in 2024, Cornell researchers were investigating how the hiring process presents challenges to highly qualified individuals with autism, some of whom already used problem-solving to earn graduate degrees.

They were about halfway through the data collection for the nearly three-year project when it came to a halt after the funding cut.

Already, the team had identified how traditional aspects of the job interview process could derail a highly qualified neurodivergent applicant's prospects: Large panel interviews, rapid-fire questions leaving little time for reflection, and questions that were too open-ended and not particularly related to the job.

A growing number of employers in technology and other STEM-related fields understand the value and unique skills of people with autism, according to Bruyere, and they are eager to streamline the hiring process to attract the best talent.

While the Cornell team searches for alternative sources of funding for their research, they are disappointed that the project is on hold.

"We would like to encourage Washington to think about how to nurture this kind of work," Bruyere said, "which satisfies not only the needs of job seekers who are autistic, but really helps the economy."

This story comes from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, focusing on disability and inclusion.

