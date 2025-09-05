Jimmy Vielkind talks NYC mayoral race, vaccine access

They say Labor Day is when campaigns kick into high gear, and that’s certainly been true for New York City’s mayoral contest. That race is where WAMC’s Andrew Waite and the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind began their discussion on some of the week’s biggest New York state news, a discussion that also got into the ratcheting up of a political battle between potential 2026 foes Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

