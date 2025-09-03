© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How Botox went mainstream

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
A doctor measure out a Botox injection. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
/
A doctor measure out a Botox injection. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The use of Botox and other injectable cosmetic treatments has been growing. It has more than doubled over the past five years, resulting in nearly 5 million procedures in 2024.

A treatment that was once just for A-list celebrities and the wealthy has become more mainstream and accessible.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Rachelle Bergstein about the Botox trend. She’s written about it in the Washington Post.

