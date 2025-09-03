© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Court blocks Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT

A court has blocked President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans alleged to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Host Robin Young talks with Amanda Frost from the University of Virginia School of Law about the ruling, which bars the use of the act in Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana. The Justice Department will almost certainly appeal to the Supreme Court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

