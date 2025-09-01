© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Alligator Alcatraz' will soon shut down

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

The immigration detention center in Florida’s Everglades that officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” soon will hold no detainees. Last week, a judge ordered Florida and the Trump administration to stop bringing new detainees to the facility and to wind down operations there within 60 days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Associated Press reporter Kate Payne about what happens next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

