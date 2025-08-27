© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

George Eastman Museum to honor Rita Moreno this fall

WXXI News
Published August 27, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT
Rita Moreno.
Bernardo Doral
/
Provided by the George Eastman Museum
Rita Moreno.

The George Eastman Museum will honor Rita Moreno in October with the George Eastman Award for her distinguished contribution to the art of cinema.

Her breakout role was as Anita in "West Side Story," for which she won an Academy Award in 1962 for best supporting actress.

And she never slowed down, performing in scores of roles and racking up plenty of awards.

By 1977, she was the third person ever to attain EGOT status, a rare accomplishment that means she won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush; the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama; and the Screen Actors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award, just to name a few others.

The award ceremony and gala on Oct. 29 at the Dryden Theatre is open to the public. Moreno is scheduled to appear for an on-stage conversation.

The event will also feature an appreciation of the 93-year-old actor's career and a compilation of highlights of her work, followed by the celebratory gala in the museum.

Tickets will go on sale to museum members on Sept. 10, and to the public on Sept. 17.

For more information, go to eastman.org.
