Documentary funding in jeopardy with Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutting down

WBUR
Published August 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT

Documentaries have been a cornerstone of public television for more than 50 years. But with Public Broadcasting Service — and National Public Radio — funder the Corporation for Public Broadcasting now scheduled to shut down, nonfiction storytellers are now looking for new ways to get their films out to the public.

NPR’s Chloe Veltman reports.

