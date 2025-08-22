© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Season 2 of DC Comics superhero show 'Peacemaker' premieres

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

The second season of HBO Max’s hit series “Peacemaker” premiered this week. Episodes of the DC Comics superhero show will drop weekly. Starring John Cena and created, written and directed by James Gunn, the series is chock full of cameos, explorations of the multiverse and big laughs.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss how the second season built off the first and evolved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom