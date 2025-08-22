© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Release of Uvalde school shooting documents raises questions for victims' families

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

Family members of the victims of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting where 19 students and two teachers died, recently got a look at newly released files from the Uvalde Consolidated School District and Uvalde County from the day of the shooting. More than three years after the tragedy, their suffering lingers without answers to their questions about how the security protocols failed that day.

Jerry Clayton