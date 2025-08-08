© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Department launches grand jury probe of N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

By Carrie Johnson
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on Jan. 8. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into James' office over its civil fraud case against President Trump.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on Jan. 8. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into James' office over its civil fraud case against President Trump.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a federal grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to two sources familiar with the investigation who weren't authorized to speak publicly.

James won a civil fraud case against President Trump and his companies, fining them millions of dollars in penalties linked to fraud allegations.

Trump has singled out James for public criticism in the past.

Two sources told NPR the criminal probe into James is being led by the top federal prosecutor in Albany.

The DOJ wants more information from James about her successful suit against Trump and his businesses.

The department appears to be operating under a theory that James may have deprived Trump and his adult children of their rights as part of that case, the sources said.

"Investigating the fraud case Attorney General James won against President Trump and his businesses has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration's carrying out the president's political retribution campaign," said Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for James. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson