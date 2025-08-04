© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What to do if you lose your job

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

The July jobs report was weaker than expected, and revisions to the May and June reports were larger than normal. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s a “downside” risk to the labor market. It’s making some people nervous about insecurity in the job market.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about what people should do if they lose their jobs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom