© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge rules to keep Temporary Protected Status in place for thousands

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

A federal judge ruled on Thursday to delay the removal of Temporary Protected Status protections for tens of thousands of people from Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal. The protections will remain in place as the case against the Trump administration’s plan to strip them moves forward.

Jhony Silva, a 29-year-old TPS recipient from Honduras and one of the plaintiffs in this case, joins host Asma Khalid to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom