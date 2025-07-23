© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two near-miss plane collisions raise safety concerns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

Two planes in Mexico City nearly crashed on Monday as one was landing and the other was taking off. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the near-miss of a small jet and a B-52 bomber last week near an airport in North Dakota. The pilot explained to passengers how he swerved to avoid the larger military aircraft.

We’ll talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what made this near-miss so extraordinary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom