Upcoming Local Shows for 7/18 - 7/24
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 18
- Meat Raffle at Live Edge Brewing Company in Burt, NY // 7 PM
- Skye Wallace at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Fire Side Friday with Molly Conrad at Ebenezer Ale House in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Young Scones, Monstrosa, Pink Leather Jacket, and Ivan Stille at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Uncle Ben's Remedy, TJ Zindle, and Kevin Sampson & the Night Shift at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 19
- East Side Garden Walk Presents Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell at Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 2 PM
- Parkside Porchfest on Parkside Avenue in Buffalo, NY // 1-6 PM
- JS Presents: Silver Reeds and Jessica Stuart at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 5 PM
- Local Showcase ft. Prairie Pavement and Washington Highway at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- The Wilderness with Ryland Murray at Signal Brewing in Corbyville, ON // 8 PM
- Passed Out and Aircraft at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Trever Stribing of PA Line at RationAles in Williamsville, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, July 20
- ROC Pride DIY ft. Goat Farm, Comfort Object, & many more at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 1:30 - 11:30 PM
- The Cold Stares with Grosh at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
Tuesday, July 22
- The Bidwell Park Concert Series Presents The George Caldwell Quintet with Alex McArthur at Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, July 23
- The Buffalo Hive Birthday Celebration ft. music from Maria Sebastian, cocktail specials, and more at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- B&W Cat / B&W Cake with CLOCK SERUM and GARGOYLE at Hot Mama’s Canteen in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Blumarelo, Evening Brunch, and School Diving at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, July 24
- Thursday & Main Presents The Sheila Divine with Stress Dolls at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Blueberry Jams Presents Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6:30 PM
- Lefty Parker, Ben Morey, Kitchen, and Bugcatcher at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Buffalo Infringement Festival Opening Ceremony at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM