Locals protest longtime New York resident's ICE arrest

Local protesters are speaking out against ICE detainment, but this time the focus is close to home.

Yuriy Zinovyev is a longtime Glens Falls, New York, resident recently arrested by ICE agents, during what NPR-member station WAMC Albany calls a routine check-in. He’s now being housed at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia.

Zinovyev is far from the only one who needs justice, protest organizer Kathleen King said, but that’s just part of the bigger picture.

“In my opinion, this is not about immigrants. This is an excuse to take down our justice system," she said. "If we don't give these people due process, oh, and a few citizens or people here legally get caught up. They also don't have due process, and that is the foundation of our democracy.”

ICE says the Zinovyev arrest, made in Saratoga Springs, was due to a warrant of removal from 2013, according to WAMC reporting.