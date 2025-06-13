AND THE WINNERS ARE…
34th Annual Arties Honor WNY Theater Scene
The winners of the 34th annual Artie Awards, which recognized the work of the 2024-2025 Western New York theater season, were announced at a red-carpet style event at Asbury Hall Monday evening. Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Philip Farugia provided the music direction for the ceremony which was hosted by Anthony Chase, Amy Jakiel, and Curtis Lovell.
2025 ARTIE AWARDS WINNERS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Lundy, Remember This
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Maria Pedro, Waitress
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, The Producers
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Mason Beggs, Dorian
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Waitress
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eileen Dugan
SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists
Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre
Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre
# # #
About Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.