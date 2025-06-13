© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Corporate logo with "Media News" underneath

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 13, 2025

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published June 13, 2025
34th Annual Artie Awards logo

34th Annual Arties Honor WNY Theater Scene

The winners of the 34th annual Artie Awards, which recognized the work of the 2024-2025 Western New York theater season, were announced at a red-carpet style event at Asbury Hall Monday evening. Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Philip Farugia provided the music direction for the ceremony which was hosted by Anthony Chase, Amy Jakiel, and Curtis Lovell.

2025 ARTIE AWARDS WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD
Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.
