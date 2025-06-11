Photos: See the dazzling pictures of June's Strawberry Moon

The strawberry moon put on a spectacular display last night as it rose in the night sky.
According to LAist
, a strawberry moon occurs during the time of year when strawberries fully ripen. The name originated with the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac
. It has also been called the Green Corn moon by the Cherokee. <
Here are the photos.
