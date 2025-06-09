© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - June 9th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published June 9, 2025 at 1:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Section VI teams made erasing deficits in State playoff games look easy over the weekend, from the softball diamond to the football field. Five teams prepare for the State Semifinal, while one State Champion has returned to Western New York.

PIONEER FLAG FOOTBALL CAPS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WITH THRILLING COMEBACK WIN IN OVERTIME

On Sunday in Cortland, the Pioneer Panthers flag football team won the 2025 Class C New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship, defeating Owego Free Academy 13-12 in Overtime.

The Panthers trailed the Section IV representative, Owego, 6-0 at halftime in a defensive battle. "We blew one coverage, you know. Other than that, we said we're going to cut the head off the dragon. We're going to take away their best player the whole game. And I think we did that." - Pioneer HC Chris Edwards.

With fifty-three seconds left in the second half, Panther's freshman quarterback Ellie Edwards found junior Abigail Mason on the right side of the endzone for the game's tying score.

In overtime, the Panthers scored on their first possession, with Edwards connecting with Mason once again, to take the 12-6 lead. Pioneer converted their one-point attempt after the score, once again, Edwards to Mason for the 13-6 advantage.

On defense, the Panthers secured the win, despite Owego scoring on their lone overtime possession. Owego attempted to tie the game at thirteen with a passing play after the touchdown, but the pass fell incomplete, ending the game.

“Our girls are so resilient. They're so tough, they work so hard. We were losing with a minute left; they're not phased. That's who we are. That's who Pioneer kids are; they're hard working, tough kids [with] big hearts, and they love each other.” - Pioneer HC Chris Edwards

Pioneer is the first school from Section VI to win a State Championship for flag football since the sport became sponsored by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in 2024.

THREE SOFTBALL TEAMS ERASE DEFICITS TO ADVANCE TO STATE SEMIFINAL

On Saturday, three Section VI softball teams punched their ticket to the NYSPHSAA Semifinal with victories at the Regional Championships at Grand Island High School. The common thread: all three teams came from behind to reign victorious.

Williamsville South and Sutherland (Section V) were tied at one run each from the first inning of the Class A Regional until the top of the third, when Sutherland took their first lead of the game, up 3-1. The Billies, who were kept in the game by their ace pitcher Alyssa Budzinski, got one run back in the fourth inning, cutting into the deficit, down 3-2. In the fifth, Will South took the lead for the first time, with a two-run inning. Olivia Sackel led the Billies offensively with two runs batted in on the game. Williamsville South held on to win the Class A Far West Regional, 4-3, and advance to the State Semifinal, to face Ichabod Crane (Section 2) on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Binghamton.

The middle game on Saturday was the Class AA Far West Regional, with Orchard Park against Section V’s Webster Thomas. Scoreless through one inning, the Titans got on the board in the top of the second, with OP’s defense a bit unsettled. The Quakers trailed, 2-0, until the bottom of the third, when the bats came alive. Orchard Park started hitting up and down the lineup, exploding for three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. A monster fifth inning, adding five more runs, gave the Quakers plenty of cushion, leading 8-2. Despite Webster Thomas tacking on two runs in the sixth, OP responded with another three in the bottom half of the inning. Senior pitchers Reese Politowski and Ava Farina split the game, with Farina picking up the win. Sophomore Maddie McDermott went 3-3 at the plate, with a double and a triple for the Quakers, and junior Lainey Babich went 4-5 offensively, including OP’s lone home run of the game. Orchard Park advances to the State Semifinal, to play Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Section 2) on Friday in Binghamton at 4:00 p.m.

Lancaster started the nightcap on rocky footing, trailing Rome Free Academy, 1-0, after one inning of the Class AAA Regional. That Section VI magic was nowhere near running out, however, as the floodgates burst open in the bottom of the second inning for Lancaster, putting up a ten spot. It began with the Legends loading the bases, then a hit by pitch and a wild pitch later saw Lancaster take a 2-1 lead, and they never looked back. Lancaster chased two RFA pitchers throughout the game, pouring on nine more runs in the third. The Legends dominated in the circle with junior Alyssa Brunner, while her classmate Peytyn Chojnacki paced the red and black at the dish with a 4-5 night offensively. Lancaster would run-rule the Rome Free Academy Knights, 20-2, in five innings, claiming the regional crown. The Legends head to Binghamton to face Corning-Painted Post (Section IV) in the State Semifinal on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

TWO SOUTHERN TIER TEAMS ARE HEADED TO STATE SEMIFINAL

Two more teams are headed to Binghamton for the State final four, with Forestville softball and Gowanda baseball packing their bags as Regional Champs.

Forestville’s softball team knocked off Section V’s Fillmore, 5-2, in the Class D Far West Regional on Friday night. Senior pitcher Megan Gruber was terrific, striking out 11 batters for Forestville, while freshman Olivia Valentine led the Hornets with two runs batted in offensively. Forestville advances to face Hamilton (Section III) in the State Semifinal in Binghamton on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The Gowanda Panthers are the only Section VI baseball team to be heading East for the state semifinals this weekend, after defeating Kendall (Section V) in the Class C Far West Regional Championship, 8-1. In the State Semifinal, the Panthers will face Deposit-Hancock (Section IV), who won the state title in 2022. First pitch from SUNY Binghamton is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

The Scoreboard is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2025 BTPM SportsLocal StoriesWBFO News
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • The Scoreboard - June 11th
    A former Cy Young Award winner is expected to pitch in Buffalo this weekend; once-hot contract negotiations with a Bills running back have seemingly been put on ice; and the soccer season is in full swing in Buffalo.
  • The Scoreboard - June 6th
    It’s a big weekend in high school sports coming up, with regionals for baseball, softball, and lacrosse plus the flag football state semifinals and championships all on the docket; plus my takeaways from game one of the Stanley Cup Finals and how it may affect the Buffalo Sabres.
  • The Scoreboard - June 4th
    The Pioneer Panthers flag football team battled through a season-ending injury to their captain to avenge their heartbreaking loss from a year ago, booking a trip to the NYS Semifinal. Plus, NHL Draft prospects are in Buffalo for the Scouting Combine this week.
  • The Scoreboard - June 2nd
    One flag football team is headed to the State Final Four; baseball, softball, and lacrosse Sectional Champions have been crowned in WNY, and fans at LECOM HarborCenter were treated to a gold medal game between Team USA and Canada over the weekend.
  • The Scoreboard - May 30th
    The Bandits are celebrating their recent NLL Championship today, the Far West Regionals are set for girls flag football with all three Sectional Champs crowned, and plenty more Section VI title games for other sports are on the docket this weekend.
  • The Scoreboard - May 28th
    A full preview of two girls flag football high school Sectional Championship to be played tonight. Clarence goes for the 3-peat vs Will South, while Kenmore seeks a title in their inaugural season vs Orchard Park.
  • The Scoreboard - May 26th
    The Buffalo Bandits remain on the throne as “three-peat” NLL champs; Pioneer girl’s flag football completes a repeat of their own; and Tage Thompson scored the golden goal for Team USA at Worlds.
  • The Scoreboard - May 23rd
    Game Three of the NLL Final is almost here; Football fans will get a close up look of the Buffalo Bills on an HBO docuseries; and the World Hockey Championships have heated up, with Team USA advancing and Team Canada falling short.
  • The Scoreboard - May 21st
    Banditland is the place to be this Saturday; the Yankees got the last laugh in the Subway Series over the weekend; and the high school girls flag football playoffs are underway in WNY.
  • The Scoreboard - May 19th
    The Bandits are tied in the NLL Final with the Rush, with the series-decider to be played in Buffalo this Saturday; and large questions loom over Toronto, as the Maple Leafs get shelled in game seven and the Panthers end their season again.