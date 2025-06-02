© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - June 2nd

By Jack Kreuzer
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

One flag football team is headed to the State Final Four; baseball, softball, and lacrosse Sectional Champions have been crowned in WNY, and fans at LECOM HarborCenter were treated to a gold medal game between Team USA and Canada over the weekend.

PIONEER FLAG FOOTBALL ADVANCES; OP AND CLARENCE FALL AT REGIONALS

One Section VI Representative is headed to the New York State Semifinal, as the Pioneer Panthers defeated Finney in the flag football Class C Far West Regional on Saturday. Orchard Park and Clarence fell to their Section V opponents, Penfield and Webster Schroeder, in the Class A and B crossover games, also held at Highmark Stadium.

In Pioneer’s 12-6 win, sophomore quarterback Ellie Edwards threw for two touchdowns, connecting with sophomore Aidan Watson and junior Ella Spielvogel. On the ground, while she didn’t score, junior Jayden Leederman continued to prove why she is in contention for player of the year honors in Class C, with 189 yards rushing. Not only that, Leederman led the Panthers with six flag pulls defensively, and the team’s only tackle for loss all game. Junior Cora Hirsch aided the Panther defense by recording her third interception on the season.

Pioneer will face Section VIII’s Plainedge in the State Semifinal on Saturday at Cortland High School.

SECTIONAL WEEKEND RECAP: BASEBALL, SOFTBALL, LACROSSE

Dozens of blue patches were handed out to Section VI Champions over the weekend, with the Baseball, Softball, and Lacrosse title games in the books.

Baseball

Niagara Falls defeated Lancaster two games to one to win in the best-of-three Class AAA Championship series.

With an interim Head Coach, the 8th seeded Williamsville East Flames took down Frontier 5-0 to win the Class AA Championship.

Amherst defeated Iroquois in the Class A1 title game, and Dunkirk topped Lew-Port for the A2 Championship. In the crossover, Amherst took down Dunkirk to advance to the Far West Regional.

Medina baseball shutout Southwestern in the Class B Championship on Saturday, winning 4-0.

Second-seeded Gowanda upset the number one seed, Frewsburg, 3-0 in the Class C title game.

Franklinville claimed the Class D Championship, defeating Brocton in the final on Saturday.

The baseball Far West Regionals will take place this week, from Thursday through Saturday, with the winners moving on to the State Final Four, to be played in Binghamton next weekend.

Softball

Lancaster beat Niagara Falls two games to none to win the Class AAA crown.

Orchard Park stunned Frontier 6-0 in the Class AA Sectional Championship on Saturday.

Williamsville South advances to the regional after defeating Iroquois in the Class A title game.

Fredonia outlasted Alden 7-5 for the Class B title.

In the Class C final, Chautauqua Lake held on to defeat Barker, 2-0.

Forestville beat Franklinville 2-0 for the Class D crown.

The softball Far West Regionals will be held at Frontier and Grand Island High Schools this week, before the winners move on to the State Semifinal in Rochester next weekend.

Boys Lacrosse

Orchard Park won the Class A Championship, defeating the combined Lew-Port/Niagara Falls team 22-7.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek beat Frontier 14-9 for the Class B title.

Hamburg bested Grand Island 4-2 in the Class C Championship.

Akron outscored East Aurora 19-11 for the Class D title.

The boy’s lacrosse Far West Regionals begin Wednesday, when Hamburg and Akron take on the winners from Section V, before OP and Lake Shore/Silver Creek play their Rochester-area counterparts on Saturday. The state semifinal will be held next week in Middletown, NY.

Girls Lacrosse

In a thriller, Orchard Park upset Lancaster, 12-11, in Overtime of the Class A Sectional Championship.

Clarence edged Frontier 9-7 for the Class B title.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek took down Hamburg 12-11 in the Class B title game.

Eden/North Collins defeated top-seeded Salamanca for the Class D crown.

The girl’s lacrosse Far West Regionals will have the Class C and D games at Williamsville South on Thursday, then Classes A and B will play on Saturday at Clarence High School.

TEAM USA CLAIMS GOLD AT PARALYMPIC HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS IN BUFFALO

On Saturday, the Para Ice Hockey gold medal game took place at LECOM HarborCenter, as Team USA defeated Team Canada 6-1 for the Championship. New Jersey native Jack Wallace scored a hat trick for the Americans, helping to lead Team USA to their seventh world title.

The Scoreboard is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2025 Local StoriesWBFO News BTPM Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • The Scoreboard - June 4th
    The Pioneer Panthers flag football team battled through a season-ending injury to their captain to avenge their heartbreaking loss from a year ago, booking a trip to the NYS Semifinal. Plus, NHL Draft prospects are in Buffalo for the Scouting Combine this week.
  • The Scoreboard - May 30th
    The Bandits are celebrating their recent NLL Championship today, the Far West Regionals are set for girls flag football with all three Sectional Champs crowned, and plenty more Section VI title games for other sports are on the docket this weekend.
  • The Scoreboard - May 28th
    A full preview of two girls flag football high school Sectional Championship to be played tonight. Clarence goes for the 3-peat vs Will South, while Kenmore seeks a title in their inaugural season vs Orchard Park.
  • The Scoreboard - May 26th
    The Buffalo Bandits remain on the throne as “three-peat” NLL champs; Pioneer girl’s flag football completes a repeat of their own; and Tage Thompson scored the golden goal for Team USA at Worlds.
  • The Scoreboard - May 23rd
    Game Three of the NLL Final is almost here; Football fans will get a close up look of the Buffalo Bills on an HBO docuseries; and the World Hockey Championships have heated up, with Team USA advancing and Team Canada falling short.
  • The Scoreboard - May 21st
    Banditland is the place to be this Saturday; the Yankees got the last laugh in the Subway Series over the weekend; and the high school girls flag football playoffs are underway in WNY.
  • The Scoreboard - May 19th
    The Bandits are tied in the NLL Final with the Rush, with the series-decider to be played in Buffalo this Saturday; and large questions loom over Toronto, as the Maple Leafs get shelled in game seven and the Panthers end their season again.
  • The Scoreboard - May 16th
    The Bills’ schedule has been released; the Bandits host game one of the NLL Finals tonight, and the Maple Leafs head to Florida with their backs against the wall.
  • The Scoreboard - May 14th
    The Bandits are set for the NLL Final; the Maple Leafs return to Toronto tied in their second round series; and Sabres prospects are finally returning to action with the Rochester Americans.
  • The Scoreboard - May 12th
    Orchard Park defeated Will East in the FNL Season finale; the Maple Leafs dropped both games three and four in Florida over the weekend; and the Bandits can start preparing for the NLL Final with an opponent officially decided.