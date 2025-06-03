Showing Up with Pride: BTPM at the Buffalo Pride Parade

There’s something powerful about being in the heart of the crowd, cheering voices, joyful colors, and the infectious energy of a community celebrating love, identity, and togetherness. This weekend, our BTPM team had the honor of joining the Buffalo Pride Parade, walking alongside neighbors, allies, and advocates who make this city vibrant and strong. It was a celebration and a reminder of the stories that unite us.

1 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM at the Buffalo Pride parade. Matthew Hitch 2 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM The Bridge at Buffalo Pride parade. Tia Brown 3 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 Clifford at Buffalo Pride parade. Matthew Hitch 4 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM employees at the Buffalo Pride parade. Matthew Hitch 5 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM employees dressed as PBS characters march during the Buffalo Pride parade. Tia Brown 6 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM employees dressed as PBS characters march during Buffalo Pride parade. Tia Brown 7 of 9 — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025 Clifford walking with BTPM during Buffalo Pride parade. Tia Brown 8 of 9 — BTPM Buffalo Pride 2025 BTPM employees march in the Buffalo Pride parade. Armando Giangreco-Marotta 9 of 9 — BTPM Buffalo Pride BTPM The Bridge at Buffalo Pride parade. Armando Giangreco-Marotta

We’re not stopping here. We’re proud to announce that we’ll also be participating in Toronto Pride on June 29 and Disability Pride in Buffalo on July 26, standing in solidarity with communities that believe in visibility and the power of shared stories.

Pride doesn’t stop at parades. At BTPM, we carry our own kind of pride, pride in public media. Every documentary, every local story, every program we bring to your screen is storytelling that can be a catalyst for change. That’s why we’re also part of the Protect My Public Media campaign, because access to trusted, community-driven media shouldn't be a privilege; it should be a right.

You can support BTPM in this campaign by contacting your congressional representatives and senators. Let them know that public media matters to you and your community. Tell them you oppose efforts to eliminate CPB funding. You can go to Protect My Public Media to send emails to your representatives or find your representatives here .

As we celebrate Pride this season, we invite you to stand with us, not just in the streets, but in the fight to keep public media funded, accessible, and thriving for everyone.