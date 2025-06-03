© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Showing Up with Pride: BTPM at the Buffalo Pride Parade

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dallas Taylor
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
BTPM at Buffalo Pride parade.
Matthew Hitch
BTPM at Buffalo Pride parade.

There’s something powerful about being in the heart of the crowd, cheering voices, joyful colors, and the infectious energy of a community celebrating love, identity, and togetherness. This weekend, our BTPM team had the honor of joining the Buffalo Pride Parade, walking alongside neighbors, allies, and advocates who make this city vibrant and strong. It was a celebration and a reminder of the stories that unite us.

BTPM at the Buffalo Pride parade.
1 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM at the Buffalo Pride parade.
Matthew Hitch
A hand waves outside of a black van during a parade.
2 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM The Bridge at Buffalo Pride parade.
Tia Brown
Clifford at Buffalo Pride parade.
3 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
Clifford at Buffalo Pride parade.
Matthew Hitch
BTPM employees at the Buffalo Pride parade.
4 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM employees at the Buffalo Pride parade.
Matthew Hitch
BTPM employees dressed as PBS characters march during the Buffalo Pride parade.
5 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM employees dressed as PBS characters march during the Buffalo Pride parade.
Tia Brown
People walk down the street with signs and smiles during a parade.
6 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM employees dressed as PBS characters march during Buffalo Pride parade.
Tia Brown
People walk down the street during a parade, including a red dog mascot.
7 of 9  — BTPM at Buffalo Pride 2025
Clifford walking with BTPM during Buffalo Pride parade.
Tia Brown
People walk down the street in a parade.
8 of 9  — BTPM Buffalo Pride 2025
BTPM employees march in the Buffalo Pride parade.
Armando Giangreco-Marotta
A black van with BTPM The Bridge on the side on the street with colorful balloons in the window.
9 of 9  — BTPM Buffalo Pride
BTPM The Bridge at Buffalo Pride parade.
Armando Giangreco-Marotta

We’re not stopping here. We’re proud to announce that we’ll also be participating in Toronto Pride on June 29 and Disability Pride in Buffalo on July 26, standing in solidarity with communities that believe in visibility and the power of shared stories.

Pride doesn’t stop at parades. At BTPM, we carry our own kind of pride, pride in public media. Every documentary, every local story, every program we bring to your screen is storytelling that can be a catalyst for change. That’s why we’re also part of the Protect My Public Media campaign, because access to trusted, community-driven media shouldn't be a privilege; it should be a right.

You can support BTPM in this campaign by contacting your congressional representatives and senators. Let them know that public media matters to you and your community. Tell them you oppose efforts to eliminate CPB funding. You can go to Protect My Public Media to send emails to your representatives or find your representatives here.

As we celebrate Pride this season, we invite you to stand with us, not just in the streets, but in the fight to keep public media funded, accessible, and thriving for everyone.
Tags
BTPM Blog
Dallas Taylor
See stories by Dallas Taylor