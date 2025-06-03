Breeze Wins Current Rising Star Award

Award recognizes public media’s emerging leaders

Elyse Breeze, Director of Digital Strategy, was named a 2025 Rising Star by Current, a nonprofit news organization covering public media across the United States.

Selected from more than 160 nominations, Breeze is one of 15 early- and mid-career professionals recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and innovative contributions to public media. Now in its second year, Current’s Rising Stars initiative celebrates emerging leaders who are helping carry the mission of public media forward.

“Elyse has built an email ecosystem that moves beyond donation requests to foster audience connection, launched strategic social media efforts that drive engagement and created a sophisticated, always-on digital ad strategy targeting younger audiences on both sides of the border,” said Heather Hare, VP of Marketing & Creative Services at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Under Breeze’s direction, BTPM has undergone a digital transformation. In addition to email, digital advertising and social media innovation, she also led the consolidation of multiple digital platforms into a single, unified experience for the BTPM audience.

Breeze joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2019 after completing a year of service with AmeriCorps. A St. Bonaventure University graduate, she credits her success to strong mentorship, a collaborative spirit, and participation in digital-first training programs including the Digital Culture Accelerator, the PBS Digital Immersion Program, and the Digital Transformation Program.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.